IDesignui_ux

Pizza Delivery App Design

IDesignui_ux
IDesignui_ux
  • Save
Pizza Delivery App Design graphic design illustration ux ui app delicious fast eat food order delivery pizza
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles~

This is my exploration visual design about Pizza Delivery App Design By IDesignui_ux | Zanuar renaldie

Feel free for feedback!
***

Press the Like button or 'L' to show some love ❣️ and follow me on instagram !

Thanks for watching 😊

Donwload Links :
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/pizza-delivery-app-5ea9b922-dcce-4faf-89dc-43df78af019f

Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us: zanuar.renaldie10@gmail.com
My website : https://linktr.ee/IDesignui_ux

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
IDesignui_ux
IDesignui_ux

More by IDesignui_ux

View profile
    • Like