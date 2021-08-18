Candeed Crimson

Contactless Food Delivery Illustratio

Candeed Crimson
Candeed Crimson
  • Save
Contactless Food Delivery Illustratio food catering courier food illustration meal food ordering food order vector illustration food delivery delivery
Download color palette

The front porch or doorway is now the contactless delivery person’s workspace. Now many food services allows customers to pay ahead by online to reduce the physical transfer which can potentially harbor the virus.

Candeed Crimson
Candeed Crimson

More by Candeed Crimson

View profile
    • Like