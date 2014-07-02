Jesse Watson

Jesse Watson
Jaks Script lettering hand lettering script cursive tablet
Been so busy on the pen and paper i've neglecting my dribble account a bit, here's a little digital wordmark i'm working on for a local artist

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
