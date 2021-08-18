LineUp Design Studio

Files Management Dashboard

LineUp Design Studio
LineUp Design Studio
  • Save
Files Management Dashboard cloud interface files cloud app file manager file upload storage product design platform overview saas documents ux ui minimal dashboard clean
Download color palette

👋🏻 Hello, guys! Meantime, we are completing a series of shots about Happyscribe platform redesign.

Our team presents an updated design of the main screen of the platform, which has a control panel – the ability to download a file and get the required service, see the list of files, and also edit them.

We hope you enjoyed this series of shots, let us know your thoughts and press "L" button to appreciate it! 😉✌🏻

With love
LineUp Design Studio Team 🧡

LineUp Design Studio
LineUp Design Studio
We help businesses reach new goals 🔥

More by LineUp Design Studio

View profile
    • Like