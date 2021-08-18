Files Management Dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋🏻 Hello, guys! Meantime, we are completing a series of shots about Happyscribe platform redesign.
Our team presents an updated design of the main screen of the platform, which has a control panel – the ability to download a file and get the required service, see the list of files, and also edit them.
We hope you enjoyed this series of shots, let us know your thoughts and press "L" button to appreciate it! 😉✌🏻
With love
LineUp Design Studio Team 🧡