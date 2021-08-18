crafTUNER - (Logo Redesign)

Disclaimer: This is a logo redesign for an exercise, not the actual redesign with current community. But if from the actual community wanting to collaborate, please do contact through email at the bottom.

Redesign and simplifying the logo of a Indonesia Vocaloid / Touhou Music Community called crafTUNER. They create music & artworks.

Visit: https://craftuner.bandcamp.com/

Contact: ardimultiguna@gmail.com