Gambung Store Admin - Dashboard for Gambung Store e-marketplace

👋Hello Dribbblers!,
Gambung Store is a form of community service with e-marketplace innovation for Village-Owned Enterprises in Mekarsari Village, Ciwidey, Bandung, West Java.
.
This dashboard design is for managing seller, product, category, discount voucher and managing transaction in Gambung Store.
.
This is a group project and in this project I work as a UX and UI designer, so the design process that I did was
1. Analyze Requirement
2. Wireframe
3. Mockup
4. Prototype
5. Validate to developer
6. Prepare assets
7. Design handoff
Thanks for Coming! 😉
— — — — — — — — — —— — — — — — — — — —
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin