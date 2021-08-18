Gambung Store Admin - Dashboard for Gambung Store e-marketplace

👋Hello Dribbblers!,

Gambung Store is a form of community service with e-marketplace innovation for Village-Owned Enterprises in Mekarsari Village, Ciwidey, Bandung, West Java.

This dashboard design is for managing seller, product, category, discount voucher and managing transaction in Gambung Store.

This is a group project and in this project I work as a UX and UI designer, so the design process that I did was

1. Analyze Requirement

2. Wireframe

3. Mockup

4. Prototype

5. Validate to developer

6. Prepare assets

7. Design handoff

Thanks for Coming!

