yana sugosha

Gambung Store Admin - Dashboard for Gambung Store e-marketplace

yana sugosha
yana sugosha
  • Save
Gambung Store Admin - Dashboard for Gambung Store e-marketplace app website ux ui design
Download color palette

👋Hello Dribbblers!,
Gambung Store is a form of community service with e-marketplace innovation for Village-Owned Enterprises in Mekarsari Village, Ciwidey, Bandung, West Java.
.
This dashboard design is for managing seller, product, category, discount voucher and managing transaction in Gambung Store.
.
This is a group project and in this project I work as a UX and UI designer, so the design process that I did was
1. Analyze Requirement
2. Wireframe
3. Mockup
4. Prototype
5. Validate to developer
6. Prepare assets
7. Design handoff

Thanks for Coming! 😉
— — — — — — — — — —— — — — — — — — — —
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
yana sugosha
yana sugosha

More by yana sugosha

View profile
    • Like