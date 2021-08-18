Martin Gorol 🦍

CRM - Light

Martin Gorol 🦍
Martin Gorol 🦍
Hire Me
  • Save
CRM - Light agile task view desktop ux workspace management kanban task board hiring deals business portal admin crm design web app ui
Download color palette


I am also quite active on Instagram and Twitter

Martin Gorol 🦍
Martin Gorol 🦍
Designing for Potential Customers
Hire Me

More by Martin Gorol 🦍

View profile
    • Like