Israel Oluwatobi

Royal Bee Brand Identity

Israel Oluwatobi
Israel Oluwatobi
  • Save
Royal Bee Brand Identity monogram typography creativity necklace unisex adornment royal fashion beauty brandidentity brand branding logo
Royal Bee Brand Identity monogram typography creativity necklace unisex adornment royal fashion beauty brandidentity brand branding logo
Royal Bee Brand Identity monogram typography creativity necklace unisex adornment royal fashion beauty brandidentity brand branding logo
Royal Bee Brand Identity monogram typography creativity necklace unisex adornment royal fashion beauty brandidentity brand branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Royal-Bee.jpg
  2. Royal-Bee_2.jpg
  3. Royal-Bee_4.jpg
  4. Royal-Bee_3.jpg

Royal Bee Store is one of the recent fashion brand projects I worked on.

The brief was to curate some sort classic and simple, yet memorable identity.
So, I had to play around the brand name and other associated words.

I was so particular about the monogram mark.😉

Type: Losta Masta

Contact me to get your logo design or brand identity project done: otobilobabrand@gmail.com

Israel Oluwatobi
Israel Oluwatobi
Brand Identity & Motion Designer Let's Chats!

More by Israel Oluwatobi

View profile
    • Like