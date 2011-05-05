Mitchell McLeod

My First Car

2001 HSV Holden Clubsport

This was the first car that I actually purchased. Soon as I was 21 and being a rev head I decided I needed to get one of these! Managed to get one once I was 23 and am loving it, and haven't lost my licence in it yet either! :)

Posted on May 5, 2011
