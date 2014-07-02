Jose Ciceraro

Character design practice

Jose Ciceraro
Jose Ciceraro
Hire Me
  • Save
Character design practice pirates painting photoshop sketch illustration
Download color palette

Working on a piece centered around this guy. Almost finished.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Jose Ciceraro
Jose Ciceraro
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jose Ciceraro

View profile
    • Like