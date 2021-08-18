HR Manager – HR process management platform

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi Everyone! 👋
Today I wanna introduce the design concept of human resources application that helps HR personnel manage regular HR operations (such as recruiting and hiring). The app main feature is drag-and-drop pipeline which allows to move candidates from one stage to the next.
Check out the design of website of SaaS HR platform, which we prepared for HCM Deck. 🙋♀🙋♂ See it live at: https://hcmdeck.com/ and check our case study: https://projectpeople.io/case-study/graphic-design-of-the-website-for-the-saas-product-hcm-deck/
Design shot isn't enough? Check our case studies: https://projectpeople.pl/case-studies/
We're ready for new projects! Let's talk: hello@projectpeople.pl