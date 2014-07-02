Marisa Seguin

Notecards

Marisa Seguin
Marisa Seguin
  • Save
Notecards letterpress watercolor watercolour ice cream stationery
Download color palette

Baby's first adventure in letterpress! Did a quick blog post about it here: http://www.marisaseguin.com/blog/2014/7/2/letterpress-for-days

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Marisa Seguin
Marisa Seguin

More by Marisa Seguin

View profile
    • Like