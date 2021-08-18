Didik Saputra

Zegion Gaming Logo

Didik Saputra
Didik Saputra
  • Save
Zegion Gaming Logo illustration esport brand sport insigna emblem graphic design design tensura zegion esport logo gaming logo
Download color palette

Click link below for watch tutorial create this logo :
https://youtu.be/7_2enn_dMyE

If you want buy this logo
you can goes here :
https://bit.ly/2W1pwLZ

or Email me :
zeldagraphicstudio@gmail.com

Didik Saputra
Didik Saputra

More by Didik Saputra

View profile
    • Like