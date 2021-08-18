inCode Systems

Match-making social network to connect musicians with producers

In 3 months we developed a web version of the social media app Bookya (https://www.bookya.com/). Bookya is a platform that brings electronic music creators and producers together. Using the app, the producers can easily find musicians of different skills, check their calendar, and book an event - all in a few clicks 😊📱

Read more about the project -> https://incode-systems.com/projects/match-making-social-network-for-musicians-and-producers .

We would be happy to work on your project too, whether it’s an app, a website, or perhaps something else! Shoot us a message via the contact form at https://incode-systems.com/ .

