Xiaomi E-commerce design | Lazarev.

Morning, friends! A splash of innovation into your Dribbble feed. Today about the company that breaks tradition and pushes boundaries - Xiaomi.
Honestly, we had to push these boundaries together. Challenging yet rewarding experience redesigning Xiaomi brand store in Ukraine gave us the second wind.
We were tasked with increasing brand recognition, facilitating promotion, and boosting revenue.
Our solutions for the main page:
🟢 High-performing CTA & convenient menu navigation for quick search.
🟢 New gadgets & price reduction showcase for igniting interest.
🟢 A list of top partners for building trust.
🟢 Social media feeds for establishing brand awareness.
🟢 Email Sign Up button for promoting products.
