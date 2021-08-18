Elementor

Expressing Global Fonts Site Settings

Elementor
Elementor
  • Save
Expressing Global Fonts Site Settings web designer website builder web creator website wordpress branding illustration global fonts elementor design app typography
Download color palette

Speed up your workflow with Global fonts in Elementor. Set and edit 4 predefined global typography styles (Primary, Secondary, Text, and Accent) or add new global text styles from Elementor’s Site Settings.

Elementor
Elementor
Create Websites, Design Your Future

More by Elementor

View profile
    • Like