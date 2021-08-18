Israel Oluwatobi

Jojo Store Logo

Israel Oluwatobi
Israel Oluwatobi
  • Save
Jojo Store Logo luxurywears classic clothing wears unisexwears unisex fashion beauty beautylogo brandidentity brand branding graphic design logo
Jojo Store Logo luxurywears classic clothing wears unisexwears unisex fashion beauty beautylogo brandidentity brand branding graphic design logo
Jojo Store Logo luxurywears classic clothing wears unisexwears unisex fashion beauty beautylogo brandidentity brand branding graphic design logo
Jojo Store Logo luxurywears classic clothing wears unisexwears unisex fashion beauty beautylogo brandidentity brand branding graphic design logo
Jojo Store Logo luxurywears classic clothing wears unisexwears unisex fashion beauty beautylogo brandidentity brand branding graphic design logo
Download color palette
  1. Jojo.jpg
  2. Jojo_2.jpg
  3. Jojo_3.jpg
  4. Jojo_5.jpg
  5. Jojo_4.jpg

Jojo Store is a fashion brand that focuses on modern unisex wears.

The simple wordmark describes the brand in its simplistic form.
Yeah! The colors were carefully selected.

Contact me to get your logo design or brand identity project done: otobilobabrand@gmail.com

Israel Oluwatobi
Israel Oluwatobi
Brand Identity & Motion Designer Let's Chats!

More by Israel Oluwatobi

View profile
    • Like