Laurentiu Cotet

LifeTree Brand Identity

Laurentiu Cotet
Laurentiu Cotet
Hire Me
  • Save
LifeTree Brand Identity brand identity stationery
Download color palette

Hi guys!

I made this brand identity for Creativemarket.
Here is the link: http://goo.gl/acWKIl
Please share it if you like, this will help me a lot!

I Tweet and Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Laurentiu Cotet
Laurentiu Cotet
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Laurentiu Cotet

View profile
    • Like