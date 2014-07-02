Michael Brewer

Peace Tower

Michael Brewer
Michael Brewer
Hire Me
  • Save
Peace Tower canada day building parliament peace tower flat ottawa
Download color palette

An illustration of Ottawa's Peace Tower I made for Canada Day, which I animated. The render changed all the colours, no matter how many times I said "no". Also check out the original illustration attached.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Michael Brewer
Michael Brewer
Senior Designer @shopify @shopapp
Hire Me

More by Michael Brewer

View profile
    • Like