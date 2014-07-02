Graham Hall

Graham Hall
Graham Hall
Navigation icon simple map compass navigation travel adventure
Icon a Day #2

For the month of July my goal is to create 1 icon every single day. 2 down, 29 to go.

You can download this icon, and all past and future Icon a Day icons at:
http://designsbyhall.me/icon-a-day/

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Graham Hall
Graham Hall

