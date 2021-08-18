Taiwo Quadri

App to order food items

App to order food items illustration app design ux ui
I create this UI/UX of an app to order food items called "Non-Contact Deliveries" it allows you to also select the delivery company of your choice to bring your order, i used figma and illustration. I use colour green because it represents nature which the app will offering. i'll appreciate some feedback, thank you.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
