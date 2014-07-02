Jeffrey Flores

Mini Comic

Jeffrey Flores
Jeffrey Flores
  • Save
Mini Comic comic chris ware comics illustration toronto
Download color palette

Mini Instagram comic made for piece four of a 30 piece challenge. Homage to Sunday comic strips, Chris Ware, and idle times on the streetcars of Toronto

http://jeffreyflores.net/pull-refresh/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Jeffrey Flores
Jeffrey Flores

More by Jeffrey Flores

View profile
    • Like