Design for Online Service Marketplace - interface

Summer is a time for children to have fun during long holidays. All parents know how challenging it is to find and arrange an excellent activity for a kid. To improve this process, we have created an online marketplace for kids’ activities. And since we usually visit websites on our mobiles now, we aimed to provide parents with a rich user experience without downloading a mobile app. The PWA technology is perfect for this purpose.

A parent needs to fill out a detailed questionnaire about their kid (his age, hobbies, special needs, if any). Based on the gathered data, a responsible specialist will create an Itinerary of activities and send it to a parent for approval. Every item is negotiable, so a parent can leave a comment or agree upon the offered list.

We tried to make this platform as convenient and attractive as possible for both parties (parent and specialist). And, of course, the site has children's themes and styles everywhere - colors, drawn curls, and muzzles 😉.

