Design for Online Service Marketplace - interface

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Summer is a time for children to have fun during long holidays. All parents know how challenging it is to find and arrange an excellent activity for a kid. To improve this process, we have created an online marketplace for kids’ activities. And since we usually visit websites on our mobiles now, we aimed to provide parents with a rich user experience without downloading a mobile app. The PWA technology is perfect for this purpose.
A parent needs to fill out a detailed questionnaire about their kid (his age, hobbies, special needs, if any). Based on the gathered data, a responsible specialist will create an Itinerary of activities and send it to a parent for approval. Every item is negotiable, so a parent can leave a comment or agree upon the offered list.
We tried to make this platform as convenient and attractive as possible for both parties (parent and specialist). And, of course, the site has children's themes and styles everywhere - colors, drawn curls, and muzzles 😉.
Don't forget to visit Codica team website for more case studies.
Follow us on socials:
Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn