Sustainability data for SAVR

Sustainability data for SAVR design co2 android simple minimal esg user interface user experience ios rating sustainability sustain data ux ui flat app fintech finance savr
Yo mates 🤘

SAVR is a fintech startup. It provides a platform for owning funds.
As the product grows so does the functionality.
Here I added the in-depth sustainability data on the fund pages.

Now you will find a new section on the fund pages in SAVR’s store called "Sustainability".
It consists of the following parts:

- Sustainability indicator
- Morningstar's sustainability rating
- Low CO2 risk
- ESG (Environmental, social and corporate governance)

Read more here: https://savr.com/sv/nyheter/ny-sektion-pa-fondsidan-hallbarhet

Senior Product Designer, Sweden
