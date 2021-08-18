Sustainability data for SAVR

Yo mates 🤘

SAVR is a fintech startup. It provides a platform for owning funds.

As the product grows so does the functionality.

Here I added the in-depth sustainability data on the fund pages.

Now you will find a new section on the fund pages in SAVR’s store called "Sustainability".

It consists of the following parts:

- Sustainability indicator

- Morningstar's sustainability rating

- Low CO2 risk

- ESG (Environmental, social and corporate governance)

Read more here: https://savr.com/sv/nyheter/ny-sektion-pa-fondsidan-hallbarhet