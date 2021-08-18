Nafiza Shamim

Catalogue Design

Catalogue Design
300dpi PRINT READY FILE + SOURCE FILE

Greeting!

I'll design the professional flyer, Brochure, Booklet, Catalog for your business/company.

Check me out :

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DigiPanda-101282908245710

Behence : https://www.behance.net/nafizashamim

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/________nafiza________/

I will:

One side flyer
Double side flyer
DL flyer
Folded brochure
Bi-fold brochure
Tri-fold brochure
Z fold brochure
Gatefold brochure
Leaflets
Post Card
Thank you card
Sell sheet
Product catalog
Company profile
Booklet
Magazine Cover
and so on

You will get:

24hrs Express delivery
Unlimited Revision
24/7 Customer support
High-Quality 300DPI print-ready file
Source files (Ai, PSD)
Ready to print (.pdf .jpeg .png .eps .tiff etc)
Free Font

What we need:

Text/Content
Logo
Preferred color
Images you want on the flyer, Brochure, Booklet, Catalog
Page size

Please note: We need Text/Content that you like to add.

I am at your service, please contact me before place your order.

Flyer | Brochure | Booklet | Catalog

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
