Oleg Coada

FitBabe | Approved logo

Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Hire Me
  • Save
FitBabe | Approved logo women feminine yoga natural leaf organic fitness logo design logotype branding and identity logo design branding identity identity branding logo design branding
FitBabe | Approved logo women feminine yoga natural leaf organic fitness logo design logotype branding and identity logo design branding identity identity branding logo design branding
FitBabe | Approved logo women feminine yoga natural leaf organic fitness logo design logotype branding and identity logo design branding identity identity branding logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. Fitbabe-dribbble-31.png
  2. Fitbabe-dribbble-33.png
  3. Fitbabe-dribbble-32.png

Hey there,
Here is the approved logo for FitBabe, an organic, plant-based, non-GMO product formulated for women.
The FitBabe mission is to empower women by providing supplements and nutraceuticals that support a healthy lifestyle.
Let me know what you think about it!

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

A8d8bc23530b9905e8a5c0cc8380dbc8
Rebound of
FitBabe | Logo version 3
By Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
🚩 Booking closed until September
Hire Me

More by Oleg Coada

View profile
    • Like