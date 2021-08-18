Banian Studio - Intro Animation

Banian Studio is an experiential creative technology and design studio based in Philadelphia and Brooklyn. The animation is shown on the hero section of the landing page. The animation consists of four lines generating from either sides of the screen and combining to form Banian Studio's logo in the middle of the view port.

Initially four different animations were created. The core idea of the animation was same but the complexity, timing and lengths of the lines which create the logo were different. After testing which animation fits well with the rest of the page, this particular animation was selected.