BAZU

Global Digital Trading / Landing Page

BAZU
BAZU
  • Save
Global Digital Trading / Landing Page logodesigner userinterface uitrends 3d creativ digital blockchain branding design typography logo vector illustration designinspiration behance ux ui green dark trading
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble, we want to share the new GDT concept.
GDT is a proprietary digital asset trading company.
-------------
If you like this work and you plan to create a cool project write to us sales@bazucompany.com

BAZU
BAZU

More by BAZU

View profile
    • Like