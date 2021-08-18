Jayesh Potlabattini

Amazon Clone

Jayesh Potlabattini
Jayesh Potlabattini
  • Save
Amazon Clone e-commerce website ui design amazon
Download color palette

Attempt to Clone Amazons UI with its E-Commerce Features.
Used Figma to design, React for front-end and Stripe for Payment Gateway
Motive of this project was to create E-commerce site with payment gateway

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Jayesh Potlabattini
Jayesh Potlabattini

More by Jayesh Potlabattini

View profile
    • Like