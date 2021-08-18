RumbleFoxx

Electric Owl - Badge Logo brand design artificial blade runner electric owl owl logo owl logos animals owl logodesign graphic design logo design logo branding design
Had a lot of fun creating this, for a T-Shirt Company - Inspired by the Artificial Owl in Blade Runner. Part of a larger design system with smaller and simpler versions of the owl logo.

