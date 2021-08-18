Jesson Honig

Landing page - JDT

Jesson Honig
Jesson Honig
  • Save
Landing page - JDT management concept software marketing page marketing whitespace ux ui colors colorful web design homepage usp landing landing page
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

This is a USP section of the JDT marketing page.
JDT (Job Dispatching Tool) is a Service Management Software tool for managing your business.

----

Tell me what you think!
If you like the design, you can press "L"

----

💌 I am open to new projects! ;
- info@jessonhonig.com

Jesson Honig
Jesson Honig

More by Jesson Honig

View profile
    • Like