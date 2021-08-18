Babu Iyappan

School App UI / UX Design

Babu Iyappan
Babu Iyappan
  • Save
School App UI / UX Design product school app design product mobile app design ui ux app design student app design teacher app design school product design product design college app design student mobile app design app ui ux design teacher parent communication app school app ui ux design school app design
Download color palette

Hello everyone👋

Here is the school course app project.

What do you thing?

If you want to follow me👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125611325/School-App-UI-UX-Design

Thank you🤘

Babu Iyappan
Babu Iyappan

More by Babu Iyappan

View profile
    • Like