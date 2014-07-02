DIETOWELL is the corporative name of the business specialised in Nutrition, Wellness and also Nutrigenomics, providing personalized high advanced services to their clients.



“LIVE LIFE THE RIGHT WAY” is their motto. It means health and wellness, basic pillars of Dietowell.

The Logo is a stylized composed figure. The body represents the DNA helix, relating the logo to the Nutrigenomics service that Dietowell offers. The stylized figure references the nutrition and wellness and stay fit.

The positive attitude englobe all Dietowell characteristics.

