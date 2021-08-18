Croissanttuna
Heropage of Notta header landing page landing webdesign homepage color colorful design landingpage ui branding gradient web ui gradient background saas homepage saas illustration animation ui design banner
Hi there ! ✌️
The full page can be found at www.notta.ai.

This is a heropage of Notta.
🔥If you like this project, follow us to stay tuned & see the next designs ! 🤓

Feel free to drop any feedbacks, we'd love to hear it!
If you want to support us, press L to like ❤️

Cheers for checking and have an amazing day! 👋☀️

