Design Manila Studio

GMusic mobile app

Design Manila Studio
Design Manila Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
GMusic mobile app logo design portfolio identity branding creative
Download color palette

One of my GMusic logo proposal but it was discontinued by the management. :))

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Design Manila Studio
Design Manila Studio
UX, UI, Visual, Web, Mobile App, Logo, Illustration. DM us!
Hire Me

More by Design Manila Studio

View profile
    • Like