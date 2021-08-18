Ehtisham

DJ's can show off their skills UI

Ehtisham
Ehtisham
Hire Me
  • Save
DJ's can show off their skills UI rebound dribbble freelance playstore screenassets iosapp app music privacy data profile uploadvideo video upload minimal ui dj
Download color palette

DJ's can upload videos and show off their skills. They can upload data to their profiles in this minimal UI. Hope you guys like it.

Ehtisham
Ehtisham
The public is more familiar with bad design than good design
Hire Me

More by Ehtisham

View profile
    • Like