Robb Böhnke

☰ & ☓

Robb Böhnke
Robb Böhnke
  • Save
☰ & ☓ swift ios code gif tutorial
Download color palette

I've rebuilt the animation as an iOS UI element.
If you'd like to find out what's going on behind the scenes, I put a short write-up on my blog: http://robb.is/working-on/a-hamburger-button-transition/

Menu still 2x
Rebound of
Open & Close
By UI8
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Robb Böhnke
Robb Böhnke

More by Robb Böhnke

View profile
    • Like