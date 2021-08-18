Trader Joe - Illustrations

Morning Team 👋

As some of you may know - we have designed the AVAX De-Fi product Trader Joe. While pushing the limits of creativity in crypto projects, we also won 2 awards from the Behance.

Here's the complete case study - https://www.behance.net/gallery/122757061/Trade-Joe

Prior to sharing some more advanced work, we decided to heat you with some illustrations first 🔥🔥🔥

