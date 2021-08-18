Andrey Balashov

Cryptocurrency investment analytics (Staking)

Cryptocurrency investment analytics (Staking) pie chart finance interface staking investing crypto crypto platform app design avatar analytics ethereum polkadot kusama blockchain cryptocurrency defi ux ui design app
✨ New features are coming soon in the Fearless Wallet.

Fearless Wallet is native apps designed by Soramitsu especially for the DeFi future on Kusama and Polkadot networks.

Check out: Website | Twitter | Roadmap | Dev status

#StayFearless
#𒉡𒉎𒋼

