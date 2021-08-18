Mihai Dolganiuc

ClojureStream Approved Logo for Online Course

ClojureStream Approved Logo for Online Course
Download color palette
  1. ClojureStream Dribbble-16.png
  2. ClojureStream Dribbble-15.png
  3. ClojureStream Dribbble-17.png
  4. ClojureStream Dribbble-18.png
  5. ClojureStream Dribbble-19.png
  6. ClojureStream Dribbble-20.png

Hi everyone, happy to share the approved logo for ClojureStream an online video course that teaches a niche programming language,

This symbol is a bit more abstract compared to the previous proposals and encompasses the idea of streaming data and knowledge to students, who are driven by the idea of bettering themselves and their programming skill,

Based on the logo I developed a subtle pattern that can be applied on marketing materials,

This project was a lot of fun to work on,

Thoughts welcome,
Thanks!

Rebound of
Lambda Logo Exploration for Online Video Course Program
By Mihai Dolganiuc
