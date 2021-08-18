ClojureStream Approved Logo for Online Course

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi everyone, happy to share the approved logo for ClojureStream an online video course that teaches a niche programming language,
This symbol is a bit more abstract compared to the previous proposals and encompasses the idea of streaming data and knowledge to students, who are driven by the idea of bettering themselves and their programming skill,
Based on the logo I developed a subtle pattern that can be applied on marketing materials,
This project was a lot of fun to work on,
Thoughts welcome,
Thanks!