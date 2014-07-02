Johnny Strott

Spritzr Mobile UI

Johnny Strott
Johnny Strott
  • Save
Spritzr Mobile UI social matchmaking dating network alpha exploration ios carousel glass
Download color palette

Design exploration of the home experience for Spritzr, dating refreshed. Here the user is broswing matches to suggest to Rich.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Johnny Strott
Johnny Strott
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Johnny Strott

View profile
    • Like