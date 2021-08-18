John Poh

Military Patch for Operation Caged Dragon

John Poh
John Poh
Hire Me
  • Save
Military Patch for Operation Caged Dragon dragon viking vector whimsical cartoon art illustration cartoon
Military Patch for Operation Caged Dragon dragon viking vector whimsical cartoon art illustration cartoon
Download color palette
  1. operationcageddragon1.png
  2. operationcageddragon2.png

Designed this fun military patch for a client recently. He had a specific vision, with a Viking smashing a hammer on top of a dragon's head and the island of Guam below.

The style should be cartoony and he wanted the expressions to be somewhat silly and whimsical.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
John Poh
John Poh
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
Hire Me

More by John Poh

View profile
    • Like