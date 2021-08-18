LaunchYou. Mentoring platform for online-business grow

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
🤯 In the life of every businessman there comes a moment when he accumulates so much experience that he begins to feel the need for a world-famous mentor with tremendous experience. Such mentors help to develop global strategic thinking not only in business matters, but also in the general balance of life, development, health, and other aspects of life.
🔥 Thanks to the special plan of the Collaborate, users of the LaunchYou platform get access to unique courses of business mastodons such as Ezra Firestone, Robert Kiyosaki, Tony Robbins, and many others. Such people, by their actions, influence both the world community and the inner world of each listener. And this is the best skill leveling you can imagine.
