OpenTable iPhone app booking flow

Some of the booking flow transitions and app navigation from the OpenTable iOS app.

Last year before the launch of iOS 7, @Chloe Park, Christian Palino and I were locked in a design room for 30 days to redesign the entire iOS experience – with no other apps to compare with and no clear launch date.

I have been wanting to share some that work here for a while now and this gif from Chloe and @Kate VandenBerghe was too good not to repost.

In the end Apple featured our work in both the launch Keynote and the App Store and we landed tons of new users.

Rebound of
OpenTable iOS app booking flow (GIF)
By Chloe Park
