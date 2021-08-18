Bastien Allard

NOBU®

Bastien Allard
Bastien Allard
  • Save
NOBU® type layout exploration website logo design branding ui typography grid minimal webdesign concept
NOBU® type layout exploration website logo design branding ui typography grid minimal webdesign concept
NOBU® type layout exploration website logo design branding ui typography grid minimal webdesign concept
NOBU® type layout exploration website logo design branding ui typography grid minimal webdesign concept
NOBU® type layout exploration website logo design branding ui typography grid minimal webdesign concept
NOBU® type layout exploration website logo design branding ui typography grid minimal webdesign concept
NOBU® type layout exploration website logo design branding ui typography grid minimal webdesign concept
Download color palette
  1. output_mL98R9.mp4
  2. nobu-bastienald-04.png
  3. nobu-bastienald-11.png
  4. nobu-bastienald-01.png
  5. nobu-bastienald-07.png
  6. nobu-bastienald-10.png
  7. nobu-bastienald-06.png
  8. nobu-bastienald-02.png

Layout Explorations.
Based on the lyrics from the track La Fine Equipe - Nobu (feat. GREMS & 20syl) ⟶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B01Pcbr7GJA

Bastien Allard
Bastien Allard
⏏ Making stuff on a computer. S/times it moves. ↪🚂

More by Bastien Allard

View profile
    • Like