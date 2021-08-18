Susmitha Sakhamuri

Mobile- Flight Booking- Airlines UI

Mobile- Flight Booking- Airlines UI ui flight search app webdesign ticket booking airlines flight search flight app interface ui design mobile ui app booking flight booking travel travel booking
Hello Dribbblers! Here's a travel app design shot for you. Our team has come up with this brilliant shot editable on Figma. Highlighted aspects included the destination, journey span etc., Show us some love by hitting the like button. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 😍

