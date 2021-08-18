Vlad Karepin

E-commerce

Vlad Karepin
Vlad Karepin
  • Save
E-commerce ui design ux website uxui ecommerce
Download color palette

Hello. I would like to share this Design for e-commerce. I tried to make the site user-friendly, minimalistic and non-distracting.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at d.tommiemar@gmail.com

FOLLOW:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/vk.uxui
Telegram: https://t.me/waytodesign

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Vlad Karepin
Vlad Karepin

More by Vlad Karepin

View profile
    • Like