ANYDAY. Mobile version on the home page

ANYDAY. Mobile version on the home page minimal graphic design website figma webdesign icon typography ux ui design app
What is the first association you get when thinking of the loans? Responsibility, obligatories, duties... But what if we re-think the concept of loans and partial payment and replace these sad expressions with "opportunities", "comfort" and "innovations".

That's exactly what we've tried to express through our new design for Anyday startup. It allows you purchase different items based on buy now - pay later model.

How do you like it? Doesn't this design look super attractive?

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
