ANYDAY. Mobile version on the home page

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
What is the first association you get when thinking of the loans? Responsibility, obligatories, duties... But what if we re-think the concept of loans and partial payment and replace these sad expressions with "opportunities", "comfort" and "innovations".
That's exactly what we've tried to express through our new design for Anyday startup. It allows you purchase different items based on buy now - pay later model.
How do you like it? Doesn't this design look super attractive?
📮 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique
—
Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Twitter