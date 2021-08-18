Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design

Scrow - Web App

Scrow - Web App deal transaction notification fintech payroll compliance web website web app contract finance escrow dashboard designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
Hello guys 👋!
Sharing a new Dribbble shot about Escrow Platform called Scrow. Scrow is a platform for collaboration in automate onboarding, payroll, and compliance. Let me know your thoughts on this everyone. Thanks!

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

Website | Instagram | UI Kit

Harmonizing Digital Product Design 🧘🏻‍♂️
