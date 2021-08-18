Nabeel Mukhtar

Biskit Bites - Logo Design

Nabeel Mukhtar
Nabeel Mukhtar
  • Save
Biskit Bites - Logo Design flatdesign design custom mockup vector typography brandidentity minimalist branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Biskit Bites - Bakery logo concept.
What do you think about this design? Please share your feedback in the comments.

Contact me for your design needs and I'd be glad to help!
Email: nabeelmukhtar33@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +923144294426

Nabeel Mukhtar
Nabeel Mukhtar

More by Nabeel Mukhtar

View profile
    • Like